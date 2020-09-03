Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family recovering after testing positive

By Eyewitness News
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram that he and his family are recovering from COVID-19.



The entertainer made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Johnson says that he and his wife, and his two daughters tested positive for COVID-19 and have been battling the virus for the past two to three weeks.

