Learn surf lingo with cast of ABC's 'The Ultimate Surfer' | EXCLUSIVE

Using surf lingo is second-nature to a surfer, so whether you partake in the sport or are just a fan, it's important to know the basics. The cast of ABC's competition show "The Ultimate Surfer" is giving a lesson in surf slang in this exclusive clip."Dawn patrol" means to catch early-morning waves. "Froth" is another popular term and is used to describe surf excitement. A "kook" is a person who is not good at something."It's not really anything that pertains to surfing. You can be a kook out of the water," surfer Austin Clouse said.A "barrel" describes a tube or the curl of the wave. There are tons of terms to describe surfing in the barrel, including: "getting barreled," "getting drained," "getting the tube" and "hanging in the greenroom.""Charging" means to agressively go for a wave. An "a-frame" describes a wave shaped like a peak.The most important turn in surfing is the "bottom turn," a turn at the bottom of the wave. A "carve" is a sharp turn on a wave.Now it's time to put your newfound knowledge to the test. Try to decode this sentence from pro surfer and special correspondent Kelly Slater: "A frothing kook got pitted on an a-frame after he did a carve."