'No one's got it:' 'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results, hosts say

NEW YORK -- It now appears the COVID-inspired chaos on Friday at 'The View' was indeed due to false-positive test results.On Monday, host Joy Behar said she and co-hosts Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines have received numerous COVID-19 tests and the Friday results turned out to be "false positives.""I'm thrilled to report that Sunny and Ana's Friday results turned out to be false positives," she said. "No one's got it. It was a mistake of sorts."Navarro and Hostin were asked to leave the anchor desk in the middle of the live show on Friday, and the remaining anchors subsequently explained that the two had tested positive.The panelists were moments away from introducing Vice President Kamala Harris to the show for an in-person interview in their New York City studio.Harris, who had planned to join the table, was instead interviewed remotely from another room inside ABC's building about 10 minutes before the show wrapped. "The View" has invited her to return.On Monday, Behar thanked Harris for the interview under "extortionary circumstances.""We want to thank Vice President Harris and her incredible team for working with us to make sure everyone was safe," she said.Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro before the show, according to a White House official. Both hosts are fully vaccinated, their colleagues said.