Thief caught on camera stealing from donation jars at Long Island bakery

A man stole cash from donation jars at a Long Island bakery.

LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are trying to identify the heartless thief caught on camera stealing from donation jars.

Surveillance video from the Sweet Serendipity Bakery in Lynbrook shows the man taking cash from three jars.

They had been used to raise money for children with cancer and for neighborhood Jewish organizations.

The thief shoved cash into his pocket and then strolled out the door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police.

