Murder trial of woman accused in 8-year-old Thomas Valva's hypothermia death begins

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Opening statements were set to begin Monday in the murder trial of the fiancée of former NYPD officer Michael Valva.

Angela Pollina is accused of letting Valva's 8-year-old son, Thomas, sleep in a cold garage in subfreezing temperatures overnight in 2020 on Long Island.

The little boy died of hypothermia.

Valva was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his son.

Pollina's attorneys are expected to argue that Valva is solely to blame in the child's death.

Pollina is expected to testify.

