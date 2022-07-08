'Thor: Love and Thunder' review: Marvel film lives up to its title

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russell Crowe were given permission to be adventurous but also to have fun and be funny in the fourth movie to feature Thor.
The movie lives up to its title, with plenty of action accompanied by romantic tension between the lead character and his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, played by Portman.
And there's no shortage of action thanks to Christian Bale's character, who is bent on eliminating all the gods -- with a special focus on Thor.
During a recent conversation with Hemsworth, I enlisted the help of Sydney O'Malley, a graduating senior at Roosevelt High School in Yonkers.
She's a big Marvel fan and agreed to do the interview on her graduation day.
"Throughout the movie, I had moments when I was on the verge of tears and moments when I couldn't stop laughing" she told Hemsworth. "It was a great mixture. Both worked for me."
He credits director Take Waititi with achieving this balance.
"As you say, we've had a lot of people respond to the fact that it was hilarious but surprisingly emotional, as well," he said. "So we're very proud of it and glad you feel that way."
O'Malley participated in a program started by Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa called Get Reel With Your Dreams.
The idea behind it is to expose local high school students to opportunities in the media industry, and she seized the opportunity to interview Hemsworth.
She asked him if his physique, the way he looks as Thor, prevents people from taking him seriously as an actor?
"I don't know, probably sometimes, yeah," he said. "I have to work a little harder to show that other side of myself, and I've really loved the opportunity to be able to come and play Thor and have that physicality, but then lose the weight and do other things."
