Coronavirus News: Thousands of masks seized from store in Midtown amid price gouging investigation

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Federal officials seized thousands of masks from a business in Midtown on Thursday.

Homeland Security investigators and NYPD officers hauled away box after box from the store Cowboy Wholesale on West 27th Street.

They say it's part of an ongoing investigation into price gouging and that other locations were also being searched.

It was not yet clear if any arrests were made.

