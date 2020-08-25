Three injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured when a car crashed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side
It happened shortly before 9:30 pm on 92nd Street near 2nd Avenue.
FDNY responded to the scene, where two of the injured were treated. One of the victims was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on their conditions.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
