Vault: Yankees great Thurman Munson dies in plane crash in 1979

EMBED <>More Videos

Vault: Yankees great Thurman Munson dies in plane crash in 1979

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The stunning death of legendary Yankees catcher Thurman Munson in a plane crash on August 2, 1979, still resonates all these years later.

Munson was using his Cessna Citation to commute between New York and Canton, Ohio, where his family lived. He was killed during a practice landing at the Akron-Canton Regional Airport. The two other men aboard the plane survived.

This is original Eyewitness News coverage of the tragedy, with Chee Chee Williams interviewing two of his fellow players, Graig Nettles, who had flown with Munson on the same plane weeks earlier. Nettles spoke of Munson's great love and enthusiasm for flying. Catfish Hunter, who said Munson was his best friend on the team, spoke to Chee Chee about why Munson was so private.

In a second report, sports anchor Warner Wolf describes Munson's excellence on the field. "He rarely gave you a bad ballgame."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mlbbaseballvaultnew york yankeesohiosportsaccidentplane crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News