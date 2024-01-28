Tiempo 1/28/24: NYC bodega owners now armed with guns

In this episode of Tiempo, host Joe Torres takes a look at the security measures taken by hundreds of bodega owners across New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of bodega owners across New York City are now armed with guns.

The bodega owners say violent thefts continue to plague their businesses, and they need to protect themselves, their employees, and their customers.

The United Bodegas of America organized the push to get more of the business owners to get concealed-carry licenses.

The organization also provides the grocers with gun training.

We focus on the migrant crisis in New York City. The latest numbers published by the city on Jan. 7 show there are more than 69,000 asylum seekers in the city's shelter system.

More than 168,500 migrants have come through the city's intake system since spring of 2023.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Albany recently pleading for more money to cover state-funded services.

Also, the city started a curfew to nearly 2,000 migrants at four city centers.

Many migrant families and single men have received eviction notices.

Joining us is immigration attorney Renata Castro. She is also the founder of the USA 4 All immigration law firm.

