Tiempo with Joe Torres podcast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Welcome to the new "Tiempo" podcast from New York's WABC-TV and Eyewitness News.

Hosted by reporter Joe Torres, "Tiempo" is focused on the many issues affecting Latinos. We closely examine topics such as education, health care, and immigration.

Plus, we feature Latino legends, pioneers, and groundbreakers to highlight their latest artistic endeavors, whether it's a new exhibition, an award-winning documentary, or a cultural celebration.

In addition to full episodes of "Tiempo," we'll also share some extra content: Extended interviews, deeper insights, upcoming community events y mucho mas.

So make sure you hit subscribe and join us each week for an educating, informative, and often entertaining time on "Tiempo."

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.