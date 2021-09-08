'Tiger King' zookeeper found dead in Brooklyn apartment

Police say they found Erik Cowie, 52, unconscious in the bedroom of a home on East 55th Street in East Flatbush last Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cowie appeared on the Netflix show last year as one of the tiger caretakers at the zoo run by the man who calls himself Joe Exotic. His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.
Maldonado-Passage was convicted of attempted murder and violating the Endangered Species Act.
Cowie testified against him at that trial.
An autopsy will determine Cowie's cause of death.
ALSO READ | 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip