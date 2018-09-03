CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --The J'ouvert Festival and West Indian Day Parade may have extra security, but participants are enjoying a great Labor Day.
It was a celebration of Caribbean culture and freedom of speech surrounded by security.
Thousands danced their way down Flatbush Avenue for J'ouvert in the early morning parade commemorating the emancipation of Caribbean slaves.
"I'm having fun," a child said. "I'm seeing a lot of people with their joy, the oil and the music."
"I'm enjoying it," another man said.
The event started later than in past years, 6 a.m., and there was extra security in place because of violent incidents that happened in the past.
Three years ago an aid to Governor Cuomo was even shot and killed.
Now the event is locked down, including 13 police checkpoints to keep alcohol and weapons out.
The tighter control left attendees with mixed opinions.
"It's so big and everybody's enjoying it," a participant said. "And you don't want someone to get the wrong idea and try to ruin it, so we have the protection we need."
"I think it's a little over the top," another parade goer said. "Anytime black people are congregated together, there always seems to be an excessive amount of force."
The security is tighter than it's ever been with 4,000 police officers deployed.
There were some reports of some violence in the hours leading up the official 6 a.m. start.
Video posted on social media shows the chaotic moments following an overnight shooting at Flatbush Avenue and Midwood Street.
Police say two women were shot, but had non-life threatening injuries.
That incident happened away from the official parade.
The West Indian Day Parade begins at 11 a.m.
