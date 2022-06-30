Technology

FCC asks Apple, Google to block TikTok from app stores

There is a new push to kick TikTok out of app stores.

The head of the FCC is urging both Apple and Google to boot the video app - saying it has collected tons of sensitive data that could be accessed by TikTok's owners in China.

Google and Apple have not commented on the matter. They would have to voluntarily comply with the request since the FCC has no jurisdiction over internet-based services.

Unlisting TikTok would also not stop users from downloading it. Apps can be installed on both iPhone and Android devices from sites other than the official app stores.
