Taylor Swift named TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year

Taylor Swift may be at the top of her game in 2023 after being named TIME magazine's Person of the Year.

The magazine revealed the selection Wednesday morning.

"Since 1927, TIME has chosen a Person of the Year, the editors' assessment of the individual who most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse," the magazine said.

Swift has been rocking headlines between her record-breaking Era's Tour, documentary release and steamy relationship with Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce -- among other accomplishments. The Berks County native also reached billionaire status this year, thanks to her tour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was given the honor in 2022.