Feeling hungry? Here's how you can get paid to review Las Vegas casino buffets

The online gambling site Time2play is hiring a buffet taste tester to review four of the city's top buffets at Caesars Palace, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Wynn Las Vegas.
The position is only temporary and pays $1,500.
According to the job listing, whoever gets hired will receive a Southwest Airlines voucher and four nights at a Vegas hotel.
They'll also get tickets for two at each of the buffets.
Plus, Time2play says they'll even throw in a pair of Lululemon's soft sweat pants so the taste tester will have some room to breathe.
The deadline to apply is July 31.