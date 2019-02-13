TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens

NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the force, was killed by friendly fire during a robbery in Queens Tuesday night, and Sergeant Matthew Gorman was also struck by gunfire but is expected to survive.Here is a timeline of events surrounding the shooting:Officers received a dispatch about a gunpoint robbery at the T-Mobile in Richmond Hill, Queens. The dispatcher said a black man with a duffle bag had taken two employees to the back of the store. The dispatcher then said a source told police that the man had a black handgun.Fewer than three minutes later, the officers arrived on the scene and approached the back of the store. Soon after, gunfire erupted. "Shots fired! Shots fired!" an officer repeatedly shouted to the dispatcher.Two minutes later, officers indicated that officers were en route to Jamaica Hospital.Two minutes after that, police then indicated that the suspect was shot and wounded inside the T-Mobile store. Around the same time, the injured officers arrived at the hospital.Shortly afterward, the suspect was apprehended and in police custody.: abc7NY learns that two officers were shot.: Mayor Bill de Blasio arrives at Jamaica Hospital.: abc7NY learns that one officer had died from his gunshot wounds.: NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill tweeted that Det. Simonsen died from his injuries.: Police announce that the officers were shot by friendly fire and report that a fake gun was recovered from the scene.: abc7NY learns that the suspect is 27-year-old Christopher Ransom.----------