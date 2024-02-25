NYPD releases new video of group wanted in Times Square stabbing

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD released video of a group wanted in the stabbing of a 17-year-old in Times Square.
Police say the group chased the teenager, punched and kicked him, and then stabbed him in the back.
Police believe the victim is a migrant from Nicaragua. Officers arrested seven people on Thursday night, but police are still searching for 16 others.
Two hours after that attack, a 28-year-old man was beaten outside the Hard Rock Café. Police arrested three teens in that case. Two other suspects are being sought.
Doctors expect both victims to survive.
ALSO READ | Police release new surveillance footage of Gucci store robbery
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.