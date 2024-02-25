NYPD releases new video of group wanted in Times Square stabbing

Police say the group chased the teenager, punched and kicked him, and then stabbed him in the back.

Police say the group chased the teenager, punched and kicked him, and then stabbed him in the back.

Police say the group chased the teenager, punched and kicked him, and then stabbed him in the back.

Police say the group chased the teenager, punched and kicked him, and then stabbed him in the back.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD released video of a group wanted in the stabbing of a 17-year-old in Times Square.

Police say the group chased the teenager, punched and kicked him, and then stabbed him in the back.

Police believe the victim is a migrant from Nicaragua. Officers arrested seven people on Thursday night, but police are still searching for 16 others.

Two hours after that attack, a 28-year-old man was beaten outside the Hard Rock Café. Police arrested three teens in that case. Two other suspects are being sought.

Doctors expect both victims to survive.

ALSO READ | Police release new surveillance footage of Gucci store robbery

Phil Taitt reports.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.