Giant Ferris wheel coming to Times Square

A pair of runaway dogs in Connecticut ran right into trouble when one of them got stuck in a swamp - but the other pup managed to find help.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A giant Ferris Wheel will soon open in Times Square.Starting Monday, a 110-foot Ferris wheel will open to the public.Organizers say it will showcase the Crossroads of the World as never seen before.It will run at 47th Street and Broadway until Sept. 12.The rides last about 12 minutes and tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for kids.For the price of $35 per person, you can even skip the line.to learn more.----------