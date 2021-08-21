Giant Ferris wheel coming to Times Square

Starting Monday, a 110-foot Ferris wheel will open to the public.
Organizers say it will showcase the Crossroads of the World as never seen before.
It will run at 47th Street and Broadway until Sept. 12.
The rides last about 12 minutes and tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for kids.
For the price of $35 per person, you can even skip the line.
Click here to learn more.
ALSO READ | Dog finds help after fellow runaway canine ends up stuck in swamp
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip