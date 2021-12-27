192 Waterford crystal triangles to be installed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

Workers are installing 192 sparkling Waterford crystal triangles featuring this year's "Gift of Wisdom" design on the ball, which spans 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.
A star-studded lineup is scheduled to perform at this year's celebration, which will be limited to 15,000 revelers who are all vaccinated and required to wear masks.
Organizers have announced the lineup of performers for the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
RELATED | Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'
The A-listers include KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Journey and Chloe. The USO Show Troupe will also be there.
The ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles that vary in size and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side.
For Times Square 2022, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles introduce the new "Gift of Wisdom" design represented by a central wheel with wedge cut petals of knowledge.
The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square.
Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year's Eve host and will be joined by Jeremy Hassell, who will serve as a co-host.
Other live performances will include a fitness dance performance presented by Planet Fitness and performed by Liza Koshy.
RELATED | Star-studded New Year's Eve lineup announced for Times Square celebration
Special moments will also include a presentation of the Associated Press' year-in-review highlight reel of the most memorable events of 2021.
NYCFC, which recently won the MLS Cup championship, will also join in the fun with their coveted MLS Cup trophy.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip