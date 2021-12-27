Arts & Entertainment

192 Waterford crystal triangles to be installed on Times Square New Year's Eve ball

By Eyewitness News
Crystal triangles installed on NYE ball

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Final preparations will be put in place later Monday for the traditional New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square.

Workers are installing 192 sparkling Waterford crystal triangles featuring this year's "Gift of Wisdom" design on the ball, which spans 12 feet in diameter and weighs nearly 12,000 pounds.

A star-studded lineup is scheduled to perform at this year's celebration, which will be limited to 15,000 revelers who are all vaccinated and required to wear masks.

Organizers have announced the lineup of performers for the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

WATCH NOW: Ryan Seacrest gives you a sneak peek at the exciting acts and hottest stars from coast to coast, lighting up "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.


The A-listers include KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Journey and Chloe. The USO Show Troupe will also be there.

The ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles that vary in size and range in length from 4 3/4 inches to 5 3/4 inches per side.

For Times Square 2022, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles introduce the new "Gift of Wisdom" design represented by a central wheel with wedge cut petals of knowledge.

The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square.

Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year's Eve host and will be joined by Jeremy Hassell, who will serve as a co-host.

Other live performances will include a fitness dance performance presented by Planet Fitness and performed by Liza Koshy.

EMBED More News Videos

The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be scaled back due to the omicron surge, but that won't stop the show from going on!


Special moments will also include a presentation of the Associated Press' year-in-review highlight reel of the most memorable events of 2021.

NYCFC, which recently won the MLS Cup championship, will also join in the fun with their coveted MLS Cup trophy.

