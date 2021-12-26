Star-studded New Year's Eve lineup announced for Times Square celebration

Organizers of the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration have announced their star-studded lineup of live performers for the big night.
Among the major performers include LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey and Carol G, who are set to headline "Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
In addition, artist KT Tunstall will perform her global chart-topping songs "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See."
The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square.
Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year's Eve Host, and will be joined by Jeremy Hassell, who will serve as a co-host.
Other live performances will include a fitness dance performance presented by Planet Fitness and performed by Liza Koshy.
WATCH | Holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers
Special moments will also include a presentation of the Associated Press' year-in-review highlight reel of the most memorable events of 2021.
NYCFC, who recently won the MLS Cup championship, will also join in the fun with their coveted MLS Cup trophy.
