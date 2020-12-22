TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Numerals for New York City's New Year's Eve celebration has arrived in Times Square.
The giant, 7-foot-tall numerals for '2021' arrived in Times Square Monday at 11 a.m.
This year's numerals take nearly 526 energy efficient LED bulbs to light up.
The numerals made the cross-country trip to the Big Apple after a coast-to-coast tour that started in California.
New Yorkers will have a chance to take photos with the numbers outside in a safe, socially distanced space until noon on Wednesday.
From there, they will take a short rest before being placed atop One Times Square, where it will be positioned for the ball drop on New Year's Eve.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
'2021' numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News