Community & Events

'2021' numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Numerals for New York City's New Year's Eve celebration has arrived in Times Square.

The giant, 7-foot-tall numerals for '2021' arrived in Times Square Monday at 11 a.m.

This year's numerals take nearly 526 energy efficient LED bulbs to light up.

The numerals made the cross-country trip to the Big Apple after a coast-to-coast tour that started in California.

New Yorkers will have a chance to take photos with the numbers outside in a safe, socially distanced space until noon on Wednesday.

From there, they will take a short rest before being placed atop One Times Square, where it will be positioned for the ball drop on New Year's Eve.

