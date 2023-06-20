New York Air National Guard assisting in search for missing Titanic submersible

Here's the latest on the rescue mission to locate a submarine vessel that disappeared while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. ABC News' Reena Roy has the story.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The New York Air National Guard is assisting in the search and rescue operation for the missing Titanic tourist submersible.

The New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, based in Westhampton Beach, launched an HC-130J Combat King search and rescue aircraft at 3:18 p.m. Monday at the request of the Coast Guard.

There were 13 Airmen on board including a team of pararescue jumpers.

The aircraft flew 900 miles out into the Atlantic Ocean and searched a designated area using forward looking infrared radar and onboard observers.

"The women and men of New York's Air National Guard are always ready to lend a helping hand," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "I commend the members of the 106th Rescue Wing for their efforts to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in this search and rescue operation."

The plane returned to base at 2 a.m. Tuesday. The wing was asked to assist in the search again later in the afternoon and launched an HC-130J with the same mission around noon.

"When the Coast Guard called on the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing for assistance in this search mission, our Airmen responded quickly and professionally as they have in the past when called for other missions. Our men and women are always ready to respond when needed," Major General Ray Shields said.

Authorities reported the carbon-fiber vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John's, Newfoundland. Aboard were a pilot, renowned British adventurer Hamish Harding, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

The submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it put to sea at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday, according to David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate Expeditions, which oversaw the mission.

That means the oxygen supply could run out Thursday morning.

OceanGate's expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along, known as "mission specialists." They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the submersible.

The expedition was OceanGate's third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew. Since the wreckage's discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria.

OceanGate's website described the "mission support fee" for the 2023 expedition as $250,000 a person.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.