TLC, union address tensions after livery drivers attack inspectors in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres reports on growing tensions between the Taxi and Limousine Commission and taxi drivers.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Police are looking for three livery cab drivers who allegedly attacked two Taxi and Limousine Commission inspectors in the Bronx, apparently fed up with random inspections and fines.

The inspectors snapped photos of the suspects who surrounded them and damaged their car. Many say it is part of a bigger issue involving growing tension between the TLC and taxi drivers.

Livery cab drivers are asking for a cooling off period from TLC inspectors one week after the incident, and members of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers asked for and got a face-to-face meeting with TLC officials Wednesday.

"We made it very clear that we do not condone or support any violent protests," union president Fernando Mateo said. "It's not what we do."

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the livery drivers. Investigators say they were part of large group that confronted two inspectors who pulled over a driver for picking up an illegal street hail. One of the attackers smashed the rear window of the inspectors' car.

"That should never ever happen," Mateo said. "And for those responsible for that, know that justice is going to come."

The drivers claim TLC inspectors have been disrespectful and aggressive, saying excessive fines are financially crippling. The TLC says fines are set by the city, and inspectors are simply doing their job and protecting drivers who follow the rules.

"Illegal street hails are a danger to the public and undermine the work of legitimate for-hire drivers," TLC Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs Allan Fromberg said. "The TLC will continue to enforce New York City's laws."

Photos of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
TLCtaxilivery cabassaultNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News