Tom Hanks photobombs bride on her wedding day in Pittsburgh

EMBED >More News Videos "He asked if he can take a picture with us and gave us a lot of positive words and good love advice," said San Dimas local Tashia Farries.

PITTSBURGH -- You have to love Tom Hanks.The Academy Award-winning actor is cementing his reputation as one of the nicest and most down to earth stars by reportedly making time for some residents in Pittsburgh. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Hanks is in town filming "A Man Called Otto" and has been seen out and about around the city.Photographer Rachel Rowland told the publication she, bride Grace Gwaltney and her bridesmaids were leaving the Fairmont Pittsburgh on Saturday when Hanks decided to join the party."So we were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he pops up and just says, 'My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a photo with the bride?'" Rowland said. "We all started screaming and were pretty much in shock."This isn't the first wedding party that Hanks has crashed. Brides in California and New York have happily obliged when the star has asked to take a picture with them on their big day.She said Hanks posed for some photos with the bridal party and his wife Rita Wilson, who was with him, also jumped in some of the pics with them.Ashley Glass and her 2-year-old son Charles got to meet Hanks as he was filming near their home. Hanks spotted her and the youngster watching and walked over to chat with them."I hurried up and got my phone. He came over and was talking to us," Glass told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I was starstruck. I didn't even know what to say."She filmed the interaction and put it on Facebook ----The-CNN-Wire contributed to this report.