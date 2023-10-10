LI Democrat Tom Suozzi to run for Congressional seat in 2024, now held by Rep. George Santos

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Long Island Democrat Tom Suozzi announced Tuesday that he is running for Congress in 2024, eyeing to replace Representative George Santos.

Suozzi recently gave up his Congressional seat to run for governor, but now wants to get it back.

"You know me, I've never sat on the sidelines. From the cost-of-living to immigration, crime, climate change, combating terrorism in the Middle East and globally, and simply helping people, we need more common sense and compassion and less chaos and senseless fighting," Suozzi said on social media.

Suozzi joins a handful of Democrats positioning themselves for the Congressional seat in the event a special election occurs due to Santos' legal troubles forcing him out of office.

