Congressman George Santos facing new criminal charges including identity theft, fraud

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors on Long Island filed new criminal charges against Rep. George Santos on Tuesday, accusing him, among other things, of stealing people's identities and making charges on his own donors' credit cards without their authorization and lying to federal election officials.

The charges follow the indictment last week of Santos' former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks.

Together prosecutors said they enlisted 10 family members without their knowledge to donate to the campaign to make it seem like Santos was getting enough support to qualify for party funds.

According to the charges, Santos said he had loaned his campaign $500,000 when in fact he only had $8,000 on hand.

Santos is due back in court Oct. 27.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

