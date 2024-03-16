Man, woman bystander injured after shooting inside Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man and woman are recovering after being shot on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

NYPD responded to a 911 call around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday after multiple people were reportedly shot inside Tompkins Square Park.

According to police, officers found a 26-year-old male bystander with a gunshot wound to the butt. A 53-year-old female bystander was also injured, suffering a gunshot wound to the right hip.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported both victims to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

There are currently no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

ALSO READ | Gov. Hochul grilled over congestion pricing on 'The View'

N.J. Burkett has more on Whoopi Goldberg's fiery response to New York's congestion pricing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.