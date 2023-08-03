Bennett died on July 21, just two weeks shy of his birthday.

Tony Bennett honored with holiday on what would have been his 97th birthday

August 3 is now known as Tony Bennett Day.

The legendary singer from Queens would have celebrated his 97th birthday on Thursday.

Bennett died on July 21, just two weeks shy of his birthday.

The United States Senate later passed a resolution to declare August 3 as a day dedicated to the crooner.

The resolution was introduced by New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who cited Bennett's service in World War II and his decision to march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama in 1965.

