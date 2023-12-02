Students perform Tony Bennett tribute concert at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- In a theater with acoustics designed by Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett's soundman, two hundred teenagers stepped it out.

They sparkled under the stars in the Tony Bennett Concert Hall at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School.

With voices as silky smooth as the crooner himself, high school students soothed the soul. Eight hundred of them packed in a sold-out Tony Bennett tribute concert - proof that the classics never go out of style and that legends never fade. If you closed your eyes, you would think it's Tony himself.

Before the show, the students got a boost from Bennett's wife, Susan Benedetto, who founded the school with him. Their goal on Friday was to keep his legacy alive through his art.

"It's really just a pleasure to go up there and honor the memory on stage," said 12th grader Logan Spaleta.

"I think that his music really speaks to just loving life and loving so much of it," added 12th grader Maia Ciarapica.

Spaleta says that the students at Frank Sinatra want to pursue their dreams through art.

"I think that this show helps give back to the community that Tony created," he added.

"We're used to having him here for all of our performances. He was a huge supporter of our students and always cheered them on. Always loved to talk to them about their performances, about their work and about their performances, about their work and about their future goals. And not having him here tonight is definitely bittersweet,": said Principal Gideon Frankel.

