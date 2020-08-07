Community & Events

Total 180: Jersey City park transformed by Tony Hawk funded skate park

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City unveiled a brand new skate park Thursday, with a little help from a skating legend.

City officials marked the grand opening of the Berry Lane Skate Park, which was funded in part by the Tony Hawk Foundation.

The 12,000-square-foot park is the largest in Jersey City, and the first poured-in-place concrete skate park in Hudson County.

Officials say it completes the four-year transformation of Berry Lane Park, a once toxic site.

"This skate park is a testament to the city's resiliency and our commitment to invest in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood, as we've worked to transform this 17-acre property from polluted brownfields into useable, open space for residents to enjoy," Jersey City Mayor Fulop said. "Since opening in 2016, Berry Lane Park has been a premier destination for passive and organized recreation, and we expect this skate park to be an even bigger draw for our youth and families."

RELATED | Central Park: Celebrating 40 Years of Commitment and Conservancy

The Skatepark Project, Formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation, builds skate parks for youth in low-income communities.

The skate park is the sixth and final phase of the park's overall transformation project.

The final phase of the Berry Lane Park improvements also includes a 2,000-square-foot pavilion as well as outdoor patio space, concession stand, public bathrooms and locker rooms.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsjersey cityhudson countyrecreationnew jersey newsjersey cityparkskateboarding
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random subway station attack
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Restaurant owners, workers present reopening plan to Cuomo
Boy who survived illness linked to COVID honored by hospital
Gyms make safety changes amid COVID, but still no timetable to open
Show More
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Trump claims Biden is 'against God' at Ohio rally
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
More TOP STORIES News