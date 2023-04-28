7 tornadoes reported in South as new severe weather threatens Texas

A large and "extremely dangerous" tornado was confirmed in Florida Thursday amid a severe weather threat in much of the state.

Multiple tornadoes were reported in Florida and Georgia on Thursday, as a new storm brings a severe weather threat and possible tornadoes to Texas.

Seven tornadoes were reported in the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia on Thursday. A large and "extremely dangerous" tornado was confirmed west of Tallahassee Thursday afternoon. Major damage to homes was reported in Hosford in the area.

Straight-line winds gusted to 76 mph near Panama City, Florida, as severe storms progressed east across the southeast Big Bend.

Another storm is forecast to bring a severe weather threat for most of eastern Texas Friday, from Dallas to Houston and down to Corpus Christi.

Damaging winds in excess of 75 mph, huge hail and tornadoes are possible. The highest tornado threat will be from Dallas to Waco Friday afternoon between 3 and 7 p.m. CT.

On Saturday, this severe threat moves into the Florida Panhandle again, as well as southern Georgia and Alabama. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.