Toxoplasmosis exposure warning issued for wild game dinners held in Mount Kisco

MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) -- The Westchester County Health Department has issued an urgent health alert.

The department is investigating at least two cases of toxoplasmosis, an illness caused by a parasite that can cause birth defects or miscarriages.

Two people who went to wild game dinners at the Moses Taylor Junior American Legion in Mount Kisco got sick.

The dinners took place on Jan. 19 and 20.

Wild game is meat that is hunted, like deer and wild boar.

The health department asks that anyone who attended these dinners, and ate food or leftovers, to contact their doctor immediately.

They are also asking anyone who is pregnant, immunocompromised or experiencing visual changes or any other symptoms to call them at 914-813-5180 during business hours, and 914-813-5000 after hours.

