Tractor-trailer crash on George Washington Bridge causes delays, mess on roadway

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. but delays continued past 8 a.m.
A fuel tank spilled on the roadway and crews had to bring in sand to absorb the mess.
Road crews were also brought in to repair the jersey divider.
There were delays all the way back to the 89/95 interchange.
So far, no word of any injuries.
