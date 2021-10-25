Tractor-trailer crash on George Washington Bridge causes delays, mess on roadway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11163653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When police arrived at the home in Coram, they found the woman with stab wounds on her front lawn.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer crash on the George Washington Bridge early Monday morning caused delays that lasted into the morning rush.The crash occurred around 5 a.m. but delays continued past 8 a.m.A fuel tank spilled on the roadway and crews had to bring in sand to absorb the mess.Road crews were also brought in to repair the jersey divider.There were delays all the way back to the 89/95 interchange.So far, no word of any injuries.----------