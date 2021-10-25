Traffic

Tractor-trailer crash on George Washington Bridge causes delays, mess on roadway

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Tractor trailer crashes on GWB, spills fuel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer crash on the George Washington Bridge early Monday morning caused delays that lasted into the morning rush.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. but delays continued past 8 a.m.


A fuel tank spilled on the roadway and crews had to bring in sand to absorb the mess.

Road crews were also brought in to repair the jersey divider.



There were delays all the way back to the 89/95 interchange.


So far, no word of any injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

----------
