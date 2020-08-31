Traffic

1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on New Jersey Turnpike

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving a delivery truck and a sedan has left one person dead and two others injured, one critically, on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened before 6 a.m. Monday in the southbound truck lanes about one mile south of Exit 12 in Carteret.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a delivery van which had skidded off the right shoulder onto some grass, and a heavily damaged white Mercedes sedan in the left shoulder.

Multiple first responders were on the scene.

Eyewitness News is told one person in the Mercedes did not survive.

Another was rushed by helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the delivery van suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseymiddlesex countycarteretfatal crashtraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riders pay at front door again on MTA buses starting today
Victim says he was attacked for wearing mask on subway
Suspect charged in 'heinous' attempted rape on subway platform
U.S. Open Tennis begins in Queens, without fans
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
COVID Updates: 25M people diagnosed with coronavirus globally
Investigation underway after Confederate flag seen on LI fire truck
Show More
Bodega owners facing backlash enforcing city's mask rule
Fast-moving fire spreads to 3 homes in NJ
Fearing 2nd COVID wave, nurses call for staffing minimums
5-alarm fire tears through apartment building
UConn: 57 residential students with COVID now in isolation
More TOP STORIES News