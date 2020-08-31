1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on New Jersey Turnpike

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crash involving a delivery truck and a sedan has left one person dead and two others injured, one critically, on the New Jersey Turnpike.It happened before 6 a.m. Monday in the southbound truck lanes about one mile south of Exit 12 in Carteret.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a delivery van which had skidded off the right shoulder onto some grass, and a heavily damaged white Mercedes sedan in the left shoulder.Multiple first responders were on the scene.Eyewitness News is told one person in the Mercedes did not survive.Another was rushed by helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with life threatening injuries.The driver of the delivery van suffered minor injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------