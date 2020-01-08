Traffic agents writing ticket attacked by man with metal pipe in Manhattan: NYPD

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating an assault on two traffic agents who were writing a parking ticket in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at West 28th Street and Broadway just before 10 a.m.

Police say the traffic agents were issuing a ticket to a pickup truck that was illegally parked when the driver got out of the truck and assaulted the agents with a metal pipe.

The driver, Michael Didonato, fled the scene before he was arrested less than 12 hours later.


The agents suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

