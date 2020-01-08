Traffic agents writing ticket attacked by man with metal pipe in Manhattan: NYPD

The incident was reported at West 28th Street and Broadway just before 10 a.m.
Police say the traffic agents were issuing a ticket to a pickup truck that was illegally parked when the driver got out of the truck and assaulted the agents with a metal pipe.
The driver, Michael Didonato, fled the scene before he was arrested less than 12 hours later.
An assault on any member of the service will NOT be tolerated and will be met with swift justice.— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) January 8, 2020
The agents suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.
