1 killed, 2 injured in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10427847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A passenger in a Chevy Malibu disabled along the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark was killed and the driver seriously injured when a Dodge Ram slammed into the vehicle early Monday.The crash happened at 4:09am in the southbound inner lanes approaching Exit 14 for Newark Liberty International Airport.A preliminary investigation revealed the Chevy Malibu became disabled in the right lane and was subsequently struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.The Chevy then impacted the left concrete barrier and the Ram overturned.The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the passenger of the Chevy and serious injuries to the driver.The driver of the Ram suffered moderate injuries.The southbound inner roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours resulting in moderate congestion.The accident remains under investigation.----------