1 killed, 2 injured in crash on New Jersey Turnpike in Newark

The crash happened at 4:09am in the southbound inner lanes approaching Exit 14 for Newark Liberty International Airport.
A preliminary investigation revealed the Chevy Malibu became disabled in the right lane and was subsequently struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The Chevy then impacted the left concrete barrier and the Ram overturned.
The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the passenger of the Chevy and serious injuries to the driver.
The driver of the Ram suffered moderate injuries.
The southbound inner roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours resulting in moderate congestion.
The accident remains under investigation.
TOP NEWS | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip