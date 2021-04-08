Traffic

97-year-old man killed when Cadillac jumps curb in Brighton Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw Video: Pedestrian, 97, struck and killed

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 97-year-old man was fatally struck by a car that crashed into an Apple Bank in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Beach Avenue, just east of Brighton 4 Street.

Police say a 79-year-old driver was attempting to pull out of a parking lot.



The Cadillac Escalade he was driving jumped the curb and struck the victim, pushing him into the front of the bank.

The victim, identified as Volf Ferdman of Brighton, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he later died.

The driver was not hurt. The accident remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | No COVID vaccine appointment necessary for some New Yorkers at these 25 locations
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the increasing vaccination efforts in New York.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybrooklynbrighton beachtraffic fatalitiespedestrian killedtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC: AP
NYC Schools replace 2-case rule with 4-cases in a week
J&J vaccine supply glitch causes concern in Tri-State
COVID Updates: UK variant responsible for most US infections
Boy killed, 5 others hurt, including 3 children, in house fire
Frantic search for boy with autism ends with joyful reunion
2021 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be above average
Show More
Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he's running for governor of New York
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
Same suspect arrested in 2 hate crime attacks on Asian New Yorkers
Mets set to welcome fans at Home Opener against Marlins
Biden announces gun control actions | WATCH LIVE
More TOP STORIES News