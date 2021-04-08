97-year-old man killed when Cadillac jumps curb in Brighton Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10492543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has more on the increasing vaccination efforts in New York.

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 97-year-old man was fatally struck by a car that crashed into an Apple Bank in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.It happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Beach Avenue, just east of Brighton 4 Street.Police say a 79-year-old driver was attempting to pull out of a parking lot.The Cadillac Escalade he was driving jumped the curb and struck the victim, pushing him into the front of the bank.The victim, identified as Volf Ferdman of Brighton, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he later died.The driver was not hurt. The accident remains under investigation.----------