97-year-old man killed when Cadillac jumps curb in Brighton Beach

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Beach Avenue, just east of Brighton 4 Street.
Police say a 79-year-old driver was attempting to pull out of a parking lot.
The Cadillac Escalade he was driving jumped the curb and struck the victim, pushing him into the front of the bank.
The victim, identified as Volf Ferdman of Brighton, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he later died.
The driver was not hurt. The accident remains under investigation.
