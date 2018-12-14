EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn that left a bicyclist dead.
It happened at 1 a.m. Friday in East New York.
The victim, 21-year-old Din Rajon, was in a bike lane, riding eastbound on Pitkin Avenue, parallel to a truck as both approached Atkins Avenue.
Police say the truck made a right turn onto Atkins Avenue and apparently struck the bicyclist, who was dragged for several feet before the truck drove off.
The bicyclist, who was on an electronic bike, was wearing a helmet at the time.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are looking for a white box truck with a dark-colored front cab.
They are exploring the possibility the driver did not know the bicyclist was struck.
