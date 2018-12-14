Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn that left a bicyclist dead.It happened at 1 a.m. Friday in East New York.The victim, 21-year-old Din Rajon, was in a bike lane, riding eastbound on Pitkin Avenue, parallel to a truck as both approached Atkins Avenue.Police say the truck made a right turn onto Atkins Avenue and apparently struck the bicyclist, who was dragged for several feet before the truck drove off.The bicyclist, who was on an electronic bike, was wearing a helmet at the time.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are looking for a white box truck with a dark-colored front cab.They are exploring the possibility the driver did not know the bicyclist was struck.----------