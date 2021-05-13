Car crashes into MTA bus in Port Richmond, 1 person seriously hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10617175" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What began as a minor car accident quickly escalated to the violent assault of a father and son in Queens.

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- A car collided with an MTA bus on Staten Island, seriously injuring one person.The vehicles collided on Richmond Terrace in the Port Richmond section just before 4 a.m. Thursday.Newscopter 7 was over the scene where police were investigating the crash.A person in the car was seriously injured and taken to Richmond University Medical Center. The injured person's identity has not yet been released.It appeared to be a head-on collision. The cause of the crash is not yet known.Richmond Terrace was closed for the investigation.S40 buses were being detoured in both directions.----------