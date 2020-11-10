Suffolk County school buses to start using Stop Arm Camera Program

BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- School buses in Suffolk County will now be able to track the drivers who blow past them while stopped.
6,000 school buses in the county will be equipped with stop-arm cameras to catch and ticket motorists who illegally pass stopped buses.
"As a father of three children, nothing is more important than ensuring their safety and wellbeing," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. "This new technology will ensure that our students will be further protected against dangerous driving when they are boarding a bus to go to school. I want to thank Bus Patrol for their partnership, and I especially want to thank the members of our School Bus Safety Advisory Committee for their commitment to ensuring a successful rollout of this vital safety initiative.
So far, 48 school districts have opted into the program, which is a partnership with BusPatrol.
BusPatrol is the world's most deployed stop-arm enforcement technology provider.
"As a parent, I understand how important it is to protect our children," said Jean Souliere, President and CEO of BusPatrol. "The new reality we are living has brought even greater focus to that responsibility, particularly when it comes to the journey to and from school. Under the leadership of Executive Steve Bellone, we are bringing world-class, cutting edge safety technology to every school bus in Suffolk County. As a result, every child will be safer, and every driver will know that stop means stop because we are watching, and offenders will be penalized. We commend Executive Bellone on this bold and thoughtful initiative, and look forward to successfully implementing what will certainly be a model program for the rest of the nation to follow."
The safety program is completely cost-free to taxpayers and school districts.
Suffolk County's school bus safety program will leverage world class technology and a robust public awareness campaign to educate drivers, reduce violations, and protect children. All upfront costs for the installation and maintenance of the stop-arm cameras will be covered by BusPatrol.
The modernized buses will include:
- Cloud-connected stop-arm and safety cameras that function in variable weather conditions
- 4G LTE connectivity
- AI assisted technology
- 4K & 180-degree coverage
- Anti-vibration technology
Officials say the new agreement was signed in November and the program is expected to go-live in the first quarter of 2021. The timing of the implementation will ultimately be determined by the Advisory Committee's recommendations, which will be designed to maximize the public safety mission of the program.
"We want to develop a rollout plan that will provide everyone who is interested with advance knowledge of the program," Bellone said. "The singular mission of this program is to reduce and ultimately end violations of the NYS School Bus Passing Law in Suffolk County."
Bellone also announced a new School Bus Safety Advisory Committee that is charged with providing recommendations and best practices for implementation of the Stop Arm Camera Program. The Committee will make recommendations on the development of a robust public awareness campaign to educate residents on the new state law, reasonable enforcement that the public should anticipate and rollout of the new safety program.
The committee, which will meet on an ongoing basis, will focus on helping the County develop a robust public awareness and education campaign to educate residents on the new state law, reasonable enforcement that the public should anticipate, and rollout of the new safety program.
