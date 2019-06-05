NEW YORK (WABC) -- A judge ruled Wednesday that a class-action lawsuit against the MTA over a lack of elevators in the subway system can move forward.
Advocates were eager for their day in court, while the city and MTA hoped the judge would dismiss the case.
Demonstrators held another protest outside the courthouse, just as they did a few weeks ago before the last hearing.
"We can't get to work, doctor's appointments, shopping or social and cultural events quickly and on demand like everyone else," activist Monica Bartley said. "Subway elevators would benefit everyone: Seniors, pregnant mothers, parents with strollers, and people with luggage."
They insist the MTA is in violation of the New York City Human Rights Law, and they are demanding that the MTA be forced to comply.
The judge had already made it clear that he believes the transit agency should make transportation accessible to all.
Right now, only 25 percent of subway stations are accessible to those with disabilities, and advocates say those elevators often don't work.
The MTA said it has funding in place to make 24 additional stations accessible and plans for an additional 50 by 2034.
With congestion pricing now added to the budget, advocates are hoping Wednesday's ruling will force will the MTA to use additional funds for accessibility and not other initiatives.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Judge: Lawsuit against MTA over lack of subway elevators can move forward
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More