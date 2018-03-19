TRAFFIC

Last call: MTA phasing out bar carts on LIRR platforms

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the closing of bar carts on the LIRR.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The MTA is phasing out its bar carts on Long Island Rail Road platforms, its final train service to lose the track-side alcohol service.

Five bar carts at Penn Station, along with one each at the Jamaica Station, Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue, will end March 27.

Bar cars were eliminated for Metro North at Grand Central back in December 2016.

The MTA released this statement:

"This service was subject to various reviews that led us to conclude that it's not our core competency and that we should stay focused on providing safe and reliable transportation. Other retailers meet this market."

The decision was made with little public notification. The bartenders began telling their customers on Friday afternoon.

It didn't even come up in Monday morning's LIRR Committee meeting. There was apparently too much other material to discuss.

Officials say the employees, some who have worked on the platforms for decades, will transfer to train maintenance jobs.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlirrlong island railroadbaralcoholpenn stationNew York CityManhattanNassau CountySuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News