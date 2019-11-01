Traffic

Man gets probation in Delaware crash that killed New Jersey father, 4 daughters

From left to right: Audie Trinidad, Danna, Kaitlyn, Melissa, Allison

TEANECK, New Jersey -- A Maryland man involved in a Delaware collision that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Alvin Hubbard III of Cambridge was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in June to five misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle causing death and two misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault.

The judge gave the 46-year-old Hubbard the maximum combined sentence of 14 years but suspended the prison time for a year of probation. Prosecutors sought a six-month sentence.

Hubbard was initially charged with five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

Authorities said Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when it crossed the median and was hit by the family's minivan in July 2018. A father and his four daughters died.

