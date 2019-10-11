Traffic

Minor derailment at Newark Penn Station causes delays on PATH trains

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A minor PATH train derailment in Newark caused a headache for commuters as they headed home on Thursday.

The incident was reported at Newark Penn Station just before 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and Port Authority said there were not passengers on the train at the time of the derailment.

Photos on social media appeared to show the impact the incident was having on the commute.


