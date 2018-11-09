TRAFFIC

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota resigns

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Joe Lhota, chairman of the MTA, suddenly resigned from his position.

Fernando Ferrer, the MTA's current vice chairman, will be the acting chairman.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on the radio Friday that Ferrer will be able to keep the MTA moving. He said

he knows New Yorkers, but the bigger issue is MTA funding.

At the MTA's board meeting last month, Lhota was asked about whether he had considered resigning over his possible conflicts of interest.

"The premise is wrong, I did not consider resigning from the MTA ... I never did," he had said.

When asked how much longer he would be there, Lhota answered, "My term ends on June 2021. That's my term."

It's not yet clear what led to the resignation.

The Cuomo administration and MTA will immediately begin a search for a new chairman. As Cuomo enters his third term, more departures are expected.

