MTA Hero: MTA police officers buy jacket and pants for one-month-old baby on subway system

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are police officers Kelly Jabouin and Rori Brewster.

Jabouin and Brewster had been patrolling at Grand Central Station on a cold day when they noticed a family in the subway system with a one-month-old baby who did not have a jacket.

After speaking with the family, the officers went to a local store to buy a jacket and a pair of pants for the baby.

The officers say the parents were very thankful, and they, too, were thankful they could help.

Officer Brewster has been with the MTA for six years and Officer Jabouin has been there for five.

