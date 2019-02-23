TRAFFIC

MTA: OMNY will be phased in to replace MetroCards in New York City

The MTA announced its new transit payment system will be named OMNY - which is short for One Metro New York.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
On May 1, OMNY will be phased in as a replacement to MetroCards for 16 stations of the 4, 5 and 6 subway lines.

On May 1, OMNY will be phased in as a replacement to MetroCards for 16 stations of the 4, 5 and 6 subway lines.

It will also be available on Staten Island bus routes.

The system allows riders to use their cellphones as subway and bus payment methods.

In addition, OMNY cards will debut over the next two years. The MTA says the cards can be linked to bank accounts and an official app.

They say MetroCards will be fully phased out in four years.

