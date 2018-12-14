TRAFFIC

Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on New Jersey highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows motorists scrambling to pick up cash that apparently spilled out of an armored truck in East Rutherford

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Money rained down on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning after a malfunction caused the door of a Brinks armored truck to become unsecured, and now, police say nearly $300,000 is missing.

The incident led to several crashes as motorists exited their vehicles and scrambled to pick up the cash, with roughly a half million dollars spilling onto the roadway.

Police say the investigation determined that two plastic bags containing $140,000 and $370,000, respectively, had fallen through the open door onto the roadway, causing the bags to open.

The vehicle traffic along with the windy weather conditions caused the currency to become airborne and scattered across the highway.

Passing motorists began to gather money, while others began to assist the Brinks personnel. Officials said Brinks personnel and motorists were able to secure $205,375 from the highway.

Later, five individuals either contacted the East Rutherford Police Department or another police agency, which led to the recovery of an additional $11,090.

As of this time, $293,535 is still missing.

The East Rutherford Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and is requesting any person with video images to contact the East Rutherford Police Department at 201-438-0165.

The department is also advising people who have money connected to this incident to call to make arrangements for its return with no charges filed.

"It's theft of mislaid property," East Rutherford police Detective Lieutenant Mike Gianscaspro said. "So we're not looking to charge anybody, we're just looking to get the money back to Brinks."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentmoneyEast RutherfordBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Gov. Cuomo tours L-train subway tunnel ahead of shutdown
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Feds bust apparent drug lab operation out of LI home
Woman killed in front of her newborn baby inside home
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Report: Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
Farm tied to E. coli outbreak recalls cauliflower, other lettuces
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Show More
Suspect in FDNY road rage death being extradited to NY
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
More News