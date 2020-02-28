Traffic

New plan scraps Gateway Project, aims to repair Hudson River Tunnel instead

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a renewed push to rehabilitate the crumbling Hudson River train tunnels.

A new plan would do away with the Gateway Tunnel Project and instead fix what we already have.

The plan is similar to the L train project.

It would mean a reduced train schedule and more headaches for New Jersey commuters as Amtrak scrambles to repair its crumbling Hudson River Tunnel.

While the standoff over the Gateway Project continues, New York and New Jersey have been asking the federal government for help with the $11 billion project.

The project would build new tunnels due to the deteriorating old one, which was filled with salt water after Superstorm Sandy and is now 110 years old.

More than 450 trains a week pass through the Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River in and out of Penn Station from New Jersey.

It is a central route for the Northeast Corridor.

The Trump Administration has blocked funding for the Gateway Project, which would build a new tunnel.

Amtrak says they cannot wait any longer and is moving ahead with repairs for the old tunnel under the Hudson. They are devising a plan similar to that used on the L train.

It is not clear when the work would be begin. Amtrak has already started moving forward with surveys and funding for the repairs.

